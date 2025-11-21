Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 707,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

