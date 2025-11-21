Rep. Cleo Fields Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE IRA” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

CMG stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $31.88. 11,044,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,535,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,645,000 after buying an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,668,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after buying an additional 11,471,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $597,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

