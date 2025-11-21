Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 523,924 Shares of 89BIO $ETNB

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,924 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.31% of 89BIO worth $33,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in 89BIO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of 89BIO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 89BIO by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 30.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

ETNB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. 89BIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of 89BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered 89BIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

