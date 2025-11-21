Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $18.39 Million in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,389,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.29% of Stride at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LRN stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

