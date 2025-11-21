Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $18.39 Million in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,389,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.29% of Stride at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LRN stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
