NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

