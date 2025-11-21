Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 91,851 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 281.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,494,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,269,000 after acquiring an additional 143,424 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Tower by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,207,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Tower by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:AMT opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

