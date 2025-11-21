Critical Survey: Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) vs. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Surrey Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $196.20 million 2.22 -$92.41 million ($1.96) -2.69 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

Surrey Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Foundation pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Foundation and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -13.94% -0.73% -0.05% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surrey Bancorp beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Surrey Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.