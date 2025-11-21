Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $59.51. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $60.0250, with a volume of 4,902 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SZKMY
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Affirm Just Crushed Earnings—But Can It Outrun Klarna’s Scale?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Walmart Stock Surges After a Solid Q3—Stronger Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.