Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $59.51. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $60.0250, with a volume of 4,902 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

