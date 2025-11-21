Home Depot Q4 EPS Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

NYSE:HD opened at $332.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.94 and a 200 day moving average of $381.13. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

