Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $30.50. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Down 2.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth $227,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

