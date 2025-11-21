China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the previous session’s volume of 1,524 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised China Minsheng from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, China Minsheng presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Minsheng Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. China Minsheng had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 11.62%.

China Minsheng Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a yield of 579.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a boost from China Minsheng’s previous dividend of $0.06. China Minsheng’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

China Minsheng Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

