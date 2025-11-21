Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.69. Daito Trust Construction shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 19,721 shares trading hands.

Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

