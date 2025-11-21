Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.02. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.4340, with a volume of 3,106 shares trading hands.

Crawford & Company Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $520.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $322.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

