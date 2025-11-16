Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,742 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 113.4% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 78,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $41.40 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The business had revenue of $915.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,867 shares in the company, valued at $910,287.38. This represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 292,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,814.28. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,726 shares of company stock worth $1,766,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

