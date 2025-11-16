Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.1%

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.The company had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,406,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,464,000 after purchasing an additional 557,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,700,000 after buying an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

