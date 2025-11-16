XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $24,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $154.00 target price on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

XPO Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $133.96 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

