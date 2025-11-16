Permian Resources Corporation $PR Stake Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,870 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Permian Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

