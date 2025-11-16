Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $245.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average is $241.58. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.