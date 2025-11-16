Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,347 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Bank of America cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.