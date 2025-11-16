Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,955 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,903,000 after purchasing an additional 493,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.0%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

