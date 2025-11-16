News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in News were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of News by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in News by 661.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim dropped their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

