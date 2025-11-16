News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in News were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of News by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in News by 661.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
News Trading Down 0.5%
News stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61.
Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim dropped their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
