Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.37 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $364.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.