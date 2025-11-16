Summitry LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 172.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 176.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of HQY opened at $101.77 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,456.53. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

