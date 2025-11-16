Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 3,984 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 14.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $104,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $605.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

