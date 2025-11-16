Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 38,842 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $21,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Timken by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

