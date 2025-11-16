WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August $UAUG

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 137,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of UAUG stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.