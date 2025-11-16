Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.76%.
Toray Industries Trading Up 11.5%
OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.55.
About Toray Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toray Industries
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.