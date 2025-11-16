Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Toray Industries Trading Up 11.5%

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.55.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

