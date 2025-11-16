KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $975,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

KM Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,962,000 after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

