ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,378,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 297,526 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 333.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 222,654 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 167,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 1.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 49,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $80.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

