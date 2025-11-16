Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.