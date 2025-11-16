BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BXP in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BXP by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in BXP by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

BXP Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BXP opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is -220.47%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. New Street Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

BXP Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.