Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 451 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4%

IT opened at $231.06 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.99. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

