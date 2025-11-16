Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases 16,204 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.8% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,262,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,177,765,000 after buying an additional 950,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $810,047,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.52.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $205.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

