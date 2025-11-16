Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires 7,542 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 439.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 94.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 56.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AeroVironment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.07.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $291.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.01, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.63 and a 200-day moving average of $259.87. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

