Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Lightwave Acquisition Corp. $LWACU

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWACU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter worth $528,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,538,000.

Get Lightwave Acquisition alerts:

Lightwave Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Lightwave Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Lightwave Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Lightwave Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.