Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Has $322,000 Position in Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. $NPB

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,721 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Northpointe Bancshares worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,055,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,534,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NPB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northpointe Bancshares from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northpointe Bancshares

In related news, Director David Stevens Hooker sold 65,161 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $1,186,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 834,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,203,146.59. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northpointe Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NPB opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.53 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Northpointe Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Northpointe Bancshares Company Profile

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

