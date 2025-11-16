Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.51 Million in Pelican Acquisition Corporation $PELI

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 1.43% of Pelican Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pelican Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,541,000.

Pelican Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Pelican Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Pelican Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pelican Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pelican Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pelican Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Pelican Acquisition

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

