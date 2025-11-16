Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Acquired by Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

