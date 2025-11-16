Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.