Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in EGH Acquisition Corp. $EGHAU

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EGHAUFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in EGH Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,566,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in EGH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EGH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EGH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

EGH Acquisition Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EGHAU opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. EGH Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About EGH Acquisition

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”).

