Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Trims Position in eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned about 0.36% of eHealth worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

