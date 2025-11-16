Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Reliance (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $287.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

RS stock opened at $269.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.75. Reliance has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 10.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Reliance by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

