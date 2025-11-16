Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acacia Research presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 22.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 726,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 9.3% during the third quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

