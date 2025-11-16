Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of DGII opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 2,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 67.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1,530.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

