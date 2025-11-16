Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $493.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.08.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

