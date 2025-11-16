iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is KM Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $194.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

