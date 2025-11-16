Head to Head Comparison: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) versus Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Lifestyle Properties 24.97% 20.99% 6.71% Sun Communities 42.58% -4.51% -2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 4 7 1 2.75 Sun Communities 1 7 5 0 2.31

Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $70.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $137.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Equity Lifestyle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equity Lifestyle Properties is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Lifestyle Properties $1.44 billion 8.37 $367.01 million $1.99 31.22 Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.87 $101.80 million $7.98 15.90

Equity Lifestyle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. Sun Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Lifestyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 103.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Lifestyle Properties has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Equity Lifestyle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Sun Communities on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

