Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion.

Nidec Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Nidec has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NJDCY. Zacks Research raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nidec has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

