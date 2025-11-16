Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%.
Nuvera Communications Stock Up 1.5%
Nuvera Communications stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Nuvera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Nuvera Communications Company Profile
