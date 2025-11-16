Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 5,405 National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

